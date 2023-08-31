Mamata Banerjee slams BJP for distorting her comment on Rajbanshi community

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the state unit of the BJP for allegedly distorting her comment about the Rajbanshi community.

She is currently in Mumbai to take part in the two-day meeting of the INDIA opposition alliance slated to kick start on Thursday.

Slamming the saffron party, the Chief Minister said in a lengthy post on X: "My love & respect for the Rajbanshi culture reflects in our vision & work for upliftment of the community. Shame on the traitors of Bengal who inject their hatred into my statements of love, unity, & profound respect for our people.

"By deliberately misinterpreting my figure of speech, the BJP has exposed its own casteist mentality and divisive politics. INDIA will teach them a lesson!"