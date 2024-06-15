Advocate files police complaint against ECI, PM Modi, alleges unjust election win for BJP

Advocate Mehmood Pracha on Saturday filed a complaint against Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda and others, claiming that they had helped BJP candidates win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections "unjustly and illegally".

Pracha wanted the complaint to be registered under section 129 of the People Representation Act, sections 65, 66, and 66F of the IT Act, and sections 171F, 409, 417, 466, 120B, 201, and 34 of the IPC.

In his complaint at Parliament Street police station in New Delhi, Pracha said in the garb of free and fair elections, ECI officials had followed the instructions of chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other election commissioners to help the BJP and its allies.

“A conspiracy was hatched and executed by the office bearers of the BJP including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, officials of the EC, including CEC Rajiv Kumar, ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. They have tried to prevent genuine candidates from getting elected to the Lok Sabha and ensured that BJP candidates are elected in their place,” Pracha said.