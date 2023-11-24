Afghanistan Embassy announces its permanent closure in New Delhi

Afghanistan's Embassy in India on Friday announced its permanent closure, citing “persistent challenges from the Indian government”.

This comes after the Afghanistan Embassy had announced on 30 September that it is ceasing its operations from 1 October. The mission had back then cited a lack of support from the host government, failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests and reduction in personnel and resources.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Embassy said it regrets announcing the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, effective from 23 November, “owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government”.

“This decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on 30th September 2023, a move made in the hope that the Indian government's stance would evolve favourably for the normal continuation of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi,” the statement said.

Unfortunately, despite an eight-week wait, the objectives of visa extension for diplomats and a shift in the Indian government's conduct were not realised, the Afghan embassy said. “Given the constant pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government to relinquish control, the embassy faced a difficult choice,” it said.

As of now, there are no diplomats from the Afghan Republic remaining in India, the mission stressed.