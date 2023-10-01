AMC expresses concern over Afghanistan Embassy ceasing its operations in India

Emphasising on the ties between India and Afghanistan, the statement said that Afghanistan and India share historical ties and the continued humanitarian assistance of Government of India to Afghanistan "portray the importance" it attaches to us.

"The baseless and eyewash statements released by the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi do not affect the relationship of both the countries especially people to people contact on the contrary we have been warmly assisted and facilitated by Government of India as and when required," it said.

"We also continue to be in touch with authorities in Afghanistan for the welfare of Hindus and Sikhs residing there including maintenance of Gurdwaras and Mandirs there," it said.

"We extend our fullest cooperation to Government of India if required for the smooth functioning and operations of Afghan Embassy, as India is home to around 21,000 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs and hope all the concerned parties resolve the same at the earliest," the Afghan Minorities Council added.

The remarks came after the Afghanistan Embassy in India announced late on Saturday that it was ceasing its operations from October 1 onwards, citing lack of support from the Indian government in serving it's interests.