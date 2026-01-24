IAF officer’s death during children's rescue ‘attributable to service’, widow entitled to pension: AFT

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has granted special family pension to the widow of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander who died while rescuing children from drowning during a family picnic, holding that his death was attributable to military service.

Allowing the petition filed by Anuradha Bhattacharya, wife of late Wing Commander Durlabh Bhattacharya, the AFT’s Chandigarh bench set aside the finding of a Court of Inquiry which had earlier ruled that the death was “not attributable to military service”.

“The finding of the Court of Inquiry holding the death as ‘not attributable to military service’ is set aside,” the bench comprising Justice Umesh Chandra Sharma and Air Marshal Manavendra Singh said in its order dated 19 January.

Wing Commander Bhattacharya, who was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in December 2006, drowned on 7 February 2021 while trying to rescue children who were struggling in Emerald Lake in Tamil Nadu during a family outing. He managed to save one child and then dived again in an attempt to search for his daughter, but drowned in the process.

A police report had described the incident as accidental. Subsequently, a Court of Inquiry held that the death was “not attributable to military service”, on the basis that the officer was not on official duty at the time. On this ground, his widow was denied special family pension and sanctioned only an ordinary family pension. The IAF reiterated this decision in September 2023.

The tribunal, however, observed that the Court of Inquiry’s conclusion rested on an unduly narrow interpretation of the expression “on duty”.