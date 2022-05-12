After aspirant's death, physical test for MP Police recruitment postponed till June 2

On Wednesday, a candidate -- Narendra Kumar Goutam, resident of Seoni district, died after finishing the 800-metre race during a physical test in Jabalpur. According to the officials, Goutama fell down soon after finishing the race. The onlookers noticed that he was facing difficulty in breathing. He was taken to the Ranjhi hospital and later was shifted to Victoria hospital and then to Jabalpur hospital. Later in the evening, he died in the hospital.



Indar Kumar, another aspirant faced a similar situation on Tuesday. After completing the 800-metre race, he sat on a chair and fell unconscious. As per the official information, Kumar started bleeding from nose and mouth.



"He was rushed to the hospital and sensing the urgency a green corridor was created and he was transported to Jabalpur hospital. He is still recovering in the hospital," official said.