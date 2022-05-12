Section 144 back in riot-hit MP's Khargone

Restrictions were re-imposed a day after a group Muslim women took out a rally in accusing the police of harassing women and arresting the people without proper verification. A delegation of Muslim women on Tuesday staged a protest at SP office alleging that police have arrested children and senior citizens.



"Police are barging into houses of Muslims and arresting men and children. They are harassing women as well. We are living in a fearful situation," a Muslim woman told reporters.



While Muslim women alleged harassment by police in the name of arrests-searching, ASP-Khargone, Neeraj Chaurasia assured of befitting action. Chauaria further informed that the administration is currently engaged in efforts for peace in Khargone, which recently witnessed communal riots.