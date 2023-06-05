After Balasore tragedy, goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh

"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure, including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, only. There is no role of railways in this matter," East Coast Railway said in a press statement.



"There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railways system," the statement clarified.



Notably, 275 persons were killed and over 1,000 injured in the tragic triple train accident at Bahanaga station in Balasore last Friday. About 260 passengers are still under treatment at different government and private hospitals of Odisha.