Congress to bring law to recognise civil unions between LGBTQIA+ couples

The Congress on Friday, 5 April, said if it comes to power at the Centre, after wide consultations, it will bring a law to recognise civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.

In its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition party also said it will encourage reforms of personal laws but asserted that such reforms must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned.

The assertion by the Congress on reforms of personal laws but with the consent of the communities concerned comes amid a push by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring in a Uniform Civil Code.

The Congress also said it will respect and uphold the fundamental right to practise one's faith and the rights guaranteed to religious minorities under articles 15, 16, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30 of the Constitution.

"After wide consultation, Congress will bring a law to recognise civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community," the manifesto said.