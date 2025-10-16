After cough syrup tragedy, MP hospital under lens over ‘worms’ in medicine

Amid a growing cloud of concern over child health in Madhya Pradesh, a government hospital in Morar town, Gwalior district, is now under scrutiny following allegations of worms in a bottle of Azithromycin antibiotic administered to a child. The disturbing revelation comes in the wake of a series of tragic child deaths linked to toxic cough syrups in the state.

The complaint, lodged by a mother whose child received the medicine, prompted authorities to immediately seal the hospital’s entire stock of Azithromycin oral suspension and dispatch samples to a laboratory in Bhopal for thorough testing. Azithromycin, a generic antibiotic widely used to treat infections in children, is manufactured locally by a Madhya Pradesh-based pharmaceutical company.

“A woman at the government hospital in Morar complained of worms in a bottle of Azithromycin oral suspension,” confirmed drug inspector Anubhuti Sharma.