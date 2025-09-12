After Delhi, Bombay HC gets bomb threat email, another hoax

The Bombay High Court administration received a bomb threat email on Friday afternoon, which led to suspension of hearings for nearly two hours, but it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found, police said.

The bomb threat email created panic and the high court premises were vacated before the services resumed, officials said.

"A bomb threat email was received by the Bombay HC authorities in the afternoon. A thorough search was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found. It turned out to be a hoax mail," a senior police official said.

After the search, people were allowed entry inside and normal functioning of the court resumed, he said.

Another official said the threat email was received on the official email address of the Bombay High Court, which warned of a bomb blast in the building.