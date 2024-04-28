After heavy rain, water level in rivers & streams rises in Kashmir

Incessant rain during the last 24 hours has swollen all rivers and streams in Kashmir as authorities advised people in low-lying areas to be vigilant.

Authorities have asked all field staff associated with emergencies like floods and inundation to be present at their places of duty.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief cecretary Atal Dulloo took a meeting on Thursday, 25 April, to review the preparedness of various departments dealing with emergencies arising out of the situation.

The weather office has forecast the same conditions to continue till 30 April after which the overall weather is likely to improve.