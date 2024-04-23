J-K wants freedom from dictatorial government: Alka Lamba

All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba said Jammu and Kashmir wants freedom from this "dictatorial government" and her party will ensure that.

Speaking to reporters after her arrival at the Jammu airport, Lamba also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly neglecting important issues such as development, unemployment and inflation.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have faced the worst under the dictatorial government over the years. Jammu and Kashmir wants freedom from this dictatorial government and we will ensure that," she said.

"You (BJP government) took away the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, imposed President's rule, and want to run J&K from Delhi," she charged.

Lamba also lauded the Supreme Court for ordering the government to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir and its statehood will be restored under the INDIA alliance government," she said.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on 5 August, 2019.