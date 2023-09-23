After huge uproar, NIA court grants bail to 5 Manipur men held with arms; NIA rearrests one of them

In wake of a series of massive agitation for the past six days by many civil society organisations, a special NIA court on Friday, 22 September, granted conditional bail to all five men who were arrested on 16 September wearing security forces uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons.

Officials said that the authority released four of the five and handed them over to their family members but one accused Moirangthem Anand Singh, 45, was rearrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for certain other cases.

“Singh, a trained cadre of the banned People Liberation Army militant outfit, is likely to be taken to Delhi or outside Manipur for further interrogation,” a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

Those released are Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, 39, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Tolomu, 30, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei, 28, and Keisham Johnson, 35.

The five were granted bail by the court after furnishing a PR bond of Rs 50,000, while the court imposed five conditions, which include that the accused shall not leave Manipur without its prior permission.