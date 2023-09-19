Normal life disrupted in Imphal Valley as Meira Paibi, local clubs call for 48-hr bandh

In the Imphal Valley districts on Tuesday, 19 September, the Meira Paibi — a collective of Meitei women — and five local clubs called for a 48-hour bandh from midnight, demanding the release of five youths who were arrested for carrying firearms and sporting camouflage uniforms, officials said.

Markets and commercial establishments remained closed and few vehicles plied the roads on the morning of Tuesday, 19 September.

Supplementary examinations of all subjects of class 10 board exams of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, scheduled on Tuesday, 19 September, and Wednesday, 20 September, were cancelled in view of the bandh. Those will be rescheduled at a later date.

On Monday, 18 September, the Meira Paibi blocked several important roads in Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, Kakwa in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of Thoubal district, demanding the release of the youths.