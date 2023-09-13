Manipur: Is it too late for the state to recover?

The union and state governments’ failure to initiate an inter-community dialogue in the early days of the Manipur conflict and their failure to control the violence has made any resolution a difficult, if not near-impossible, task now.

The continuing violence in the state has hardened positions, attitudes and responses on both sides, with some Meitei groups even threatening to review the state’s merger agreement with India (a subtle hint at secession) and Kuki groups doggedly pushing for an administration independent of the state government.

Overwhelming evidence of the links between mobs engaged in violence and those who were handed over firearms by the state and senior members of the state government has also added fuel to an already blazing fire. Members of the same group, the recipients of arms, were seen arriving at the chief minister’s residence and tearing up his resignation letter—seen widely as a publicity stunt to pressurise Delhi into retaining the chief minister.