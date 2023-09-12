Manipur state govt clamps down on 'citizen journalism'

“….apprehension of high chance of misuse of such jackets, vest and stickers by anti-socials and miscreants and unauthorised persons to get easy access to fringe and vulnerable areas and resorting to provocative acts or otherwise unethical and unprofessional way of reporting incidents by unaccredited and unauthorized self-style persons or reporters, which may prove to be counter-productive and adversarial, if left unwarranted without any check and balance,” the notification said.

It said that the situation warrants the state government to take up immediate preventive and precautionary measures and action to install a proper check and balance mechanism at the checkpoints in and around the places and sites of violence to avoid any confusion amongst the general public and security agencies and also to avoid unethical and unprofessional way of reporting by non-accredited or unauthorised or self-styled reporters, by way of entry regulation in such areas of violence.