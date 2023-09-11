Manipur: SC extends protection against arrest for editors guild members

The Supreme Court on Monday extended until 15 September its order asking Manipur Police not to take coercive steps against four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in connection with two FIRs lodged against them for alleged offences, including promoting enmity between two communities. The matter will be heard again on 15 September.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a writ petition filed by journalists Seema Guha, Sanjay Kapoor, Bharat Bhushan, and Seema Mustafa, the president of EGI, challenging the FIRs filed against them.

On 6 September, four members of EGI were granted interim protection from FIRs registered by Manipur Police over a fact-finding report on the ethnic violence in the state.