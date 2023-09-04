BJP-led Manipur govt lodges FIR against Editors Guild of India

In an attempt to muzzle the voice of the press, the BJP-led Manipur government has lodged an an FIR against the fact-finding team from the Editors’ Guild of India (EGI) under the Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The Editors’ Guild of India (EGI) which was founded to protect “press freedom and raise the standards of editorial leadership” in 1978 has recently released a report on the media coverage of the three months old ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Rattled by the EGI report, it is believed, the CM Biren Singh has instructed Manipur police to file an FIR against the members of the EGI.

Interestingly, Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015. The police across states has been advised by the SC to stop charging people under this section, but the police are yet to pay heed to this.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital Imphal, Biren Singh lashed out at the EGI for a report of its fact-finding team on the media coverage in the state.