BJP-led Manipur govt lodges FIR against Editors Guild of India
The EGI which was founded to protect “press freedom and raise the standards of editorial leadership” has released a report on the media coverage of the three months old ethnic conflict in Manipur
In an attempt to muzzle the voice of the press, the BJP-led Manipur government has lodged an an FIR against the fact-finding team from the Editors’ Guild of India (EGI) under the Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
The Editors’ Guild of India (EGI) which was founded to protect “press freedom and raise the standards of editorial leadership” in 1978 has recently released a report on the media coverage of the three months old ethnic conflict in Manipur.
Rattled by the EGI report, it is believed, the CM Biren Singh has instructed Manipur police to file an FIR against the members of the EGI.
Interestingly, Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015. The police across states has been advised by the SC to stop charging people under this section, but the police are yet to pay heed to this.
Addressing a press conference in the state capital Imphal, Biren Singh lashed out at the EGI for a report of its fact-finding team on the media coverage in the state.
Questioning the authenticity of the team, he challenged the EGI to visit the ground and talk to the members of all communities to ascertain the truth.
"...I also give a warning to the members of the Editors Guild, if you want to do something, then do visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities and then publish what you found," Singh said.
" Otherwise, meeting some sections only and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable. The State government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur..," the CM further added.
Highlighting that “fake news finding space in Imphal media” has deepened the ethnic divide between two communities, the EDI on its report released on Sunday has indicted Biren Singh government for being ‘partisan’ in the violence.
Media concentrate in Imphal Valley, have “seemingly become Meitei media”, the EDI report noted.
Accusing Manipur media of peddling “constant propaganda” the EDI report said “The state government also tacitly supported this vilification by allowing Manipur Police to file an FIR against the Assam Rifles, suggesting that one hand of the state did not know what the other was doing or this was deliberate action.”
“Manipur police and commando units were also partisan and allegedly openly-sided with the civilians and raided Kuki villages in the outskirts of Imphal... the bureaucracy today is divided along ethnic lines,” stated the report.
Published: 04 Sep 2023, 1:42 PM