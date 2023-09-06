Editors Guild members granted interim protection by SC on Manipur Police FIRs

Four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) were granted interim protection by the Supreme Court on Wednesday from FIRs registered by Manipur Police over a fact-finding report on the ethnic violence in the state.

A bench comprising chief justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra ordered that no coercive steps were to be taken against the petitioners and issued a notice to Manipur on the writ petition filed by EGI members. The matter will be heard again on 11 September.

"Issue notice to the state. No coercive steps to be taken against petitioners till the next date of hearing,” ordered the bench.