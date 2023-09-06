SC agrees to hear Editors Guild members' plea against Manipur Police FIR today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to urgently hear the writ petition filed by the president and three editors of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) challenging the FIR filed by Manipur Police for releasing a "biased and factually inaccurate" report on the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was apprised by senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the members of the fact-finding committee formed by EGI, that the petitioners are apprehending arrest.

“There is a very grave urgency in the case... Essentially, we are seeking emergent protection from arrest and coercive steps,” Divan said, while mentioning the plea for urgent hearing.

After a short indulgence, the bench said: “Alright, you get your papers produced. We will take it up after our admission cases are over (for today).”