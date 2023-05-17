Clear & present danger: 1.4 lakh youth addicted to drugs in violence-hit Manipur

Of Manipurs 28 lakh population, 1.4 lakh youth are affected by the drugs menace, forcing the state government to launch a 'War Against Drugs' campaign that led to the arrest of 2,518 drug peddlers and destruction of 15,496 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the past six years, officials said on Tuesday.



A senior official of Manipur's Narcotics and Affairs of Border Department said that while dealing with the drugs-related cases and destruction of illegal poppy cultivation areas, the state government never targeted a particular community.



"Drugs ruined many precious lives in Manipur and India. Manipur has a population of only 28 lakh, of which 1.4 lakh are currently affected by the drugs menace. The state has become a gateway for illegal drugs smuggling into the mainland Indian states," the official told IANS.