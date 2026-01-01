After Indore water deaths, 162 remain hospitalised as probe tightens

A serious public health crisis has unfolded in Indore’s Bhagirthpura area after contaminated drinking water triggered a widespread outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea, leaving at least seven people dead and exposing deep failures in civic oversight and basic infrastructure.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday described the situation as “emergency-like” as he visited hospitals in the city to review the condition of patients and chaired a high-level meeting with officials. He said he had been informed of four deaths linked to the outbreak, though local authorities later confirmed that the toll had risen to at least seven.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava acknowledged the deaths but did not disclose details of the victims. Local residents, however, claim the situation is graver, alleging that at least nine people, including a six-month-old infant and six women, have died within a week after consuming contaminated water.

According to the state government, around 40,000 residents of Bhagirthpura were screened during a massive health drive, with 2,456 suspected cases identified. Of these, 212 patients were hospitalised; 50 have since been discharged, while 162 remain under treatment. Officials said the condition of most hospitalised patients is stable.

The chief minister warned that negligence would not be tolerated and promised the “strictest possible action” against those responsible. He directed officials to inspect drinking water and sewerage lines across Indore to prevent similar incidents in the future.