After Muslims and mutton, now Musk for a new Modi jumla?

Yes, Musk is quite likely to use X as leverage to get his own pound of flesh in whatever bargain is being struck.

And he is certainly bargaining hard. Musk has got most of the relaxations that he wanted from India.

Until recently, the cheapest Tesla electric car would have cost Rs 70 lakh in India due to a 100 per cent import duty. That tariff has now been reduced to 15 per cent for those manufacturers who invest US$ 500 million to set up a manufacturing unit in India. As a result, it has been reported, a Tesla electric car imported into India may cost Rs 35 lakh, even as a model manufactured in India specifically for the Indian market could cost Rs 25 lakh—half the cost of some regular luxury cars here!

And then today we have 100 per cent FDI being allowed in the space tech sector. That will surely be welcomed by Musk. His company, SpaceX, is known for offering cheap satellite launches.

The rocket launch ecosystem in India is currently dominated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), also known for offering low-cost—but more frequently successful—launches. It will likely be pushed to become more 'competitive' if Musk enters, of course. How it will impact ISRO, whether foreign companies like SpaceX and competitor Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will steal away skilled personnel and whether ISRO will be left to languish are questions for which there are no definite answers yet.