After nearly 20 years, Lalu family to move out of 10 Circular Road in Patna

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi is in the process of vacating her longtime government bungalow at 10 Circular Road, Patna. Late on Thursday night, December 25, a pickup van was observed moving plants and household items from the premises.

Sources report that the belongings are being shifted to a new residence under construction for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Mahua Bagh area of the state capital.

On November 25, the Bihar Building Construction Department issued Rabri Devi a notice to vacate 10 Circular Road after allotting her a new official bungalow at 39 Harding Road, Patna. The 10 Circular Road bungalow had been the family home for nearly two decades and was modified over time to include extra rooms and a conference hall for political meetings.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and son of Lalu and Rabri Devi, also resides at 10 Circular Road. Another bungalow at 1 Polo Road serves as his office and residence of close aide Sanjay Yadav.

Reports suggest the family is moving to the Mahua Bagh house, while the Harding Road bungalow will be used primarily for official purposes. Rabri Devi has been allotted the Harding Road residence in her role as Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

The state government confirmed that the system of lifelong government accommodations for former chief ministers has been discontinued. Allocation is now strictly based on current constitutional or official positions.

(With agency inputs)