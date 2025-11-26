Rabri Devi will not vacate government bungalow: RJD

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday declared that former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi — wife of party founder Lalu Prasad — will not vacate the government bungalow she has occupied for two decades, despite a fresh order from the state government.

The assertion came a day after the state's building construction department issued a notification directing her to shift to 39, Hardinge Road, a property "earmarked" as the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Parishad or Legislative Council.

Speaking to reporters, RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal said 10, Circular Road — located directly opposite chief minister Nitish Kumar's official residence at 1, Anney Marg — “will not be vacated, come what may”.

He alleged political hostility behind the move, saying, “The decision smacks of malice the ruling NDA harbours for our leader Lalu Prasad. Why did chief minister Nitish Kumar wait two decades before earmarking a government bungalow for the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council? And if it was necessary, why did the government not earmark 10, Circular Road? They should have considered the fact that its occupants, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, have both served as chief ministers.”

For years, Bihar — like several other states — had a provision granting former chief ministers the right to occupy a government residence for life. Under this system, Rabri Devi was allotted 10, Circular Road after leaving office.

However, this arrangement was upended after a series of court interventions, including a significant Allahabad High Court judgment that struck down similar lifetime allotments in Uttar Pradesh. Following these rulings, Bihar was compelled to scrap its own “life-long” residence provision.

State minister Santosh Kumar Suman referred to this history, noting that the bungalow had originally been allotted “in accordance with an earlier provision of a ‘life-long’ residence for former chief ministers”.