Rabri Devi seeks transfer of CBI and ED cases citing fear of bias
The former CM argued that she no longer has confidence in receiving a fair hearing
Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday (24 November) filed an application seeking the transfer of all CBI and Enforcement Directorate cases against her to a different court, arguing that she no longer has confidence in receiving a fair hearing before the current judge.
Rabri Devi, an accused in four matters, including the land-for-jobs case and the IRCTC scam, asked that the proceedings be moved away from the court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne. All the cases are presently being heard before his court.
In her plea submitted to the principal district and sessions judge, Ms Devi asserted that she had a “bonafide and reasonable apprehension” that impartial justice would not be delivered under the present arrangement.
The application alleged that the Special Judge’s conduct during hearings appeared “unduly inclined towards the prosecution”, pointing to several instances from the proceedings to support the claim.
The petition further argued that this “reasonable apprehension of bias” warranted the transfer of the matters to another court with appropriate jurisdiction in order to safeguard the interests of justice.
The transfer plea is expected to be taken up later in the day.
With PTI inputs
