After Swiggy, Zomato confirms biryani as India's most popular dish

Zomato users ordered biryani the most in 2023, the online food platform said on Monday.

According to Zomato’s annual report on ordering trends, over 10.09 crore biryani orders were placed through the platform in 2023, enough to fill eight Qutb Minars in Delhi.

Biryani was also the most-ordered dish for the eighth straight year on Swiggy. India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one order for a vegetable biryani, the food delivery platform said.

The love for biryani expanded with 2.49 million users making a debut on Swiggy with a biryani order.