Single Mumbai user placed orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh on Swiggy in 2023

Looking back at 'How India Swiggy'd in 2023', the online food delivery platform on Thursday revealed that a user from Mumbai alone spent Rs 42.3 lakh on food orders this year.

The platform received the maximum orders by user accounts from Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, who have placed more than 10,000 orders each.

Biryani topped the charts as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the eighth straight year. India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one vegetarian biryani ordered.

"Biryani has been searched for a staggering 40,30,827 times on the platform. Every sixth biryani was ordered from Hyderabad and the champion of the biryani brigade was a Swiggy user from the city who ordered 1,633 biryanis this year. That is more than four biryanis a day," Swiggy said.

Gulab jamuns received over 7.7 million orders during Durga Puja. Masala dosa was the top favourite in vegetarian orders for all nine days of Navaratri. Idli reigned supreme when a customer from Hyderabad spent Rs 6 lakh on them.