Hyderabad: 10 lakh biryanis, 4 lakh haleem orders on Swiggy this Ramzan

People in Hyderabad ordered a whopping 10 lakh biryanis and 4 lakh plates of haleem on leading food-delivery platform Swiggy during the holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan order analysis report released by Swiggy on Friday highlights the food trends in the city during Ramzan.

The order analysis reveals that traditional favourites like haleem, chicken biryani and samosas remain the most popular dishes during Ramzan.

Living up to its legacy as the biryani capital of the country, Hyderabad ordered a whopping 10 lakh biryanis on Swiggy this Ramzan. This is 20 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Haleem, a Ramzan special dish, saw over 4,00,000 orders placed for more than nine variants, including chicken, palamuru pottel, Persian Special haleem and dry fruit haleem. Mutton Haleem was the city's favourite variant.

Festive specials like Malpua, Firni and Rabdi saw a 20 per cent increase in orders.

Crispy and piping hot samosas and bhajiyas were the favourite for Iftar or breaking the fast. The most popular Iftar items included samosas and bhajia along with dishes made from dates. There was a whopping 77 per cent increase in orders for bhajiyas.