Agnipath protests: Railways says 200 train affected so far, 35 cancelled

Over 200 trains have been affected so far due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, the Railways said Friday.



Around 35 trains have been cancelled while 13 short-terminated since the protests erupted on Wednesday, the national carrier said.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged youths not to destroy railway asset. "I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways."



The worst-hit East Central Railways -- which covers Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the states which have witnessed widespread protests -- has also decided to "monitor" the operations of eight trains due to the agitations.



The officials said they are keeping an eye on the movement of these trains and will take decision on their operation as the situation evolves.