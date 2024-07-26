Agnipath scheme no solution to Army's needs, say Congress leaders

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition for playing politics on the Agnipath Scheme, the Congress hit back saying that it does not solve the needs of the Army.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the government needs to mention what will happen to the Agniveers once they retire after a four-year service.

"PM is saying that we are spreading confusion. He is speaking about what will happen after 30 years. He should talk about what will happen after four years," Randhawa said.

Another Congress leader Karti Chidambaram criticised the prime minister for defending the Agnipath Scheme at an event meant to honour the Kargil War soldiers.

"Agniveer Scheme should be scrapped. Modern warfare requires fully-trained soldiers, and the scheme does not give full-trained soldiers. The Agniveer Scheme does not solve the needs of the Army," Chidambaram said.