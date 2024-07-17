Haryana announces 10 pc quota for Agniveers in police, forest dept

Months ahead of the Assembly polls, Haryana's BJP government on Wednesday announced 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of constables, forest guards and jail wardens, along with quotas in other posts.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also said in the recruitment for civil posts in groups B and C, the government has decided to grant Agniveers a relaxation of three years in the upper age limit. "However, for the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years," he added.

Saini said his government will also provide Agniveers five per cent reservation in direct recruitments for civil posts in group C and one per cent in group B. While group B refers to gazetted posts in the state government, group C comprises non-gazetted posts such as clerks.

"In direct recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer made by the state government, there will be 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers," the chief minister said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

"If any industrial unit employs an Agniveer at a salary of more than Rs 30,000 per month, our government will give that unit an annual subsidy of Rs 60,000," he said. Saini also announced that if an Agniveer takes a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to start a business, no interest will be charged on it.