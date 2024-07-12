The Agnipath step-soldiers

Military professionalism is marked by a commitment to duty, a strong sense of responsibility for national security, expertise in military tactics, strategy and technology, ethical standards, continuous professional training and learning besides political neutrality. The Agnipath scheme, with its short service and high turnover, poses severe challenges and affects the very core of military professionalism.

Which is why, two years after the government sprung the Agnipath scheme in June 2022, there is a growing demand to scrap it. The government appears determined not to do any such thing, accusing the Opposition of spreading ‘lies’ about the scheme.

It is, however, not just the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and political parties but also several veterans, including two retired chiefs of the Indian Navy, Admiral Arun Prakash and Admiral K.B. Singh, who have spoken out against Agnipath. Excerpts from a yet-to-be-released book by former Army chief General Naravane (which is awaiting security clearance from the government) confirm that the scheme was foisted without consulting with the three services headquarters.

The scheme did not come up at the biannual Army commanders’ conferences either. This is the highest policy-making and discussion group of the senior-most leadership of the Indian Army; almost all reforms, modernisation schemes and induction of new weapon systems are deliberated at these conferences.

The government has stoutly maintained that the scheme was discussed threadbare with stakeholders and experts before being rolled out. Retired army officers involved in implementing Agnipath have appeared on TV to state it has gone down well, a claim laughably divorced from reality.