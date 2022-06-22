Agnipath stir: Mahagathbandhan leaders in Bihar march to Raj Bhawan

The protest March started around 10 a.m. from Bihar Assembly.



"The BJP government at the centre is playing with the future of our youth. If the youths are not comfortable with the future through this job, how will they perform duties on the borders? The Centre should withdraw the Agnipath scheme. If it fails, our youth will force them to withdraw the Agnipath scheme," Tejashwi said.



"The Narendra Modi government has sold rail, Air India, airports, petroleum companies, telecom, agriculture and now is interfering in the defense forces which is unacceptable. Our protests will continue," he said.



"Some people are saying that the youth has gone silent now. I want to say that violent agitation is not the only way to protest against government policies. We can also resort to peaceful protests. The youth is still upset," Tejashwi said.



The BJP leaders are making mockery of the youth. Its leaders are saying that they will be absorbed as security guards in BJP offices. This government has come to power on the promise of providing employment to 2 crore youth but now it is snatching jobs from the youths. During the Bihar Assembly election, the NDA claimed to provide 19 lakh jobs and now, Narendra Modi is pledging to give 10 lakh jobs in next 18 months, he stated.