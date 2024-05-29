Agniveer scheme introduced to avoid pension to soldiers: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Centre over the Agniveer scheme, saying that the short-term military recruitment scheme was primarily introduced to avoid giving pension to soldiers.

Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh the former Union minister said the government is sending young recruits to the borders after just six months of training and then leaving them unemployed after four years.

"This approach risks ruining the global reputation of our Army and is driven by a desire to balance the government's accounts rather than ensuring national security," he claimed.

The Thiruvanathapuram MP was in Dharamshala to campaign for Anand Sharma, the Congress candidate from Kangra parliamentary seat.

Tharoor, who served as India's representative at the United Nations for 29 years, including seven years in World Peacekeeping, expressed pride in the Indian Army's reputation for quality and professionalism.

He warned that the Agniveer scheme threatens to undermine this reputation, especially at a time when India's borders are not entirely secure.