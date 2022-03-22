Agra-based journo released on bail

Noting that Bansal's lawyer alleged that "he was given third degree torture and humiliated by police officers", the guild said that the scribe should be immediately released and there should be an independent court-monitored inquiry.



The police charged Bansal under penal laws for obstructing a government officer from discharging his duty, the guild noted.



The guild said it was deeply concerned that penal laws were ever so often used as tools to harass and intimidate journalists from freely reporting on sensitive issues.



The Editors Guild of India also urged the state government to ensure that the rights of the media were protected and journalists were not harassed from doing their job fearlessly.