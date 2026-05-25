Teen falls 45 feet to death from Agra zipline moments after take-off; owner, manager arrested

A 16-year-old boy died after falling around 45 feet from a zipline ride at a popular adventure facility in Agra, with police alleging serious safety lapses and registering a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the operators.

The victim, Kunal Agarwal, a Class XI student from Firozabad, had travelled to Agra with his family for a day-long outing when the tragedy struck on Sunday evening at Agra Chaupati in Tajnagri Phase-II.

According to police, Kunal had just begun the ride when the pulley lock allegedly malfunctioned and snapped, causing him to plunge to the ground barely a few feet from the starting platform.

A video of the incident purportedly shows the teenager suddenly falling from the zipline, striking part of the structure before crashing to the ground as horrified family members and bystanders rushed to help him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Family outing ends in tragedy

Kunal's father, Pankaj Agarwal, said the family had planned the trip after repeated requests from their children.

“My shop was closed on Sunday, so I decided to take my wife Rinki and our sons, Kunal and Mayank, to Agra,” he said.

The family spent the day visiting tourist attractions, watching a film and touring the Taj Mahal before heading to Agra Chaupati in the evening.

According to Agarwal, Kunal was excited to try the zipline attraction and persuaded his parents to allow him to participate.

The family purchased a ticket costing Rs 400 for the ride.

“His feet had just left the platform when we suddenly saw him falling to the ground,” Agarwal said.

“No parent can imagine the horror of watching their child lose his life before their eyes,” he added.

The grieving father alleged that negligence by those operating the facility was directly responsible for his son's death.

“Because of their negligence, I lost my son,” he said.