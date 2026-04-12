Mathura boat capsize toll rises to 13; search on for 3 missing persons

The death toll in the boat capsize incident in the Yamuna river in Mathura rose to 13 on Sunday with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said, as search operations continued for three missing persons.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said renewed efforts led to the recovery of the body of a college student, Dinki Bansal, near Devraha Baba Ghat, and that of Rishabh Sharma about 3 km from the accident site.

Incident details

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon when a boat carrying over two dozen tourists, mostly from Punjab, collided with a floating drum of a pontoon bridge and capsized near Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan.

Most of the victims were from Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana district.

Teams from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local police and district administration are continuing search operations despite challenges posed by strong currents and deep waters.

Circle Officer Sandeep Singh said the stretch of the Yamuna from Keshi Ghat to Gokul Barrage has been divided into seven sectors covering around 20 sq km.

Seven Station House Officers (SHOs) have been assigned to lead operations in each sector under the supervision of senior officials.

Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Verma said the search was earlier focused within a 14-km radius, but there is a possibility that bodies may have drifted further downstream.