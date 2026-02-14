Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed after motorcycle plunges into river from damaged bridge in Damoh

Three youths were killed after their motorcycle fell off a damaged bridge and plunged into a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district late Friday night, police said.

The victims — Ajay Ghosi, Amit Kurmi and Pawan Kurmi, all in their early 20s and residents of neighbouring Sagar district — were travelling to attend a friend’s wedding when the accident took place on Sagar Road, around 25 km from Tendukheda block headquarters at about 11 pm, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Archana Ahir said the trio lost their way and reached a partially washed-away section of a bridge over the Byarma River. The structure had suffered severe damage during floods on 30 July last year, after which traffic on the route was completely suspended and commuters were advised to take a 20-km detour.

According to police, the rider lost control of the motorcycle while navigating the damaged stretch, causing the vehicle to plunge into the river.