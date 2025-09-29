Coconut thrown from Mumbai local train kills man on Bhayandar creek bridge
Locals warn of repeated accidents as commuters toss offerings into Bhayandar creek from moving trains
In a shocking accident that highlights the dangers of reckless ritual practices, a 31-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a coconut hurled from a passing suburban train on the Bhayandar creek railway bridge on Saturday morning, 27 September.
The victim, Sanjay Dattaram Bhoir, a resident of Panju Island, was walking along the railway tracks to reach Naigaon when the incident occurred around 7.30 am.
Ferry services connecting the island to the mainland had been suspended due to rough weather, leaving many residents with no option but to take the perilous route on foot.
Police said Bhoir was hit between the ear and eye by a coconut thrown by a commuter, apparently as part of a religious ritual to immerse offerings into the creek below. Instead of landing in the water, the coconut struck him with fatal force, causing severe head injuries.
Passers-by rushed to help and moved him to a private hospital in Vasai before he was referred to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. Despite multiple transfers and hours of treatment, he succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday.
Family members described Bhoir as the sole breadwinner of the household and said he worked as a salesman at a Mira Road supermarket. His brother Kunal recalled that Sanjay had left home early so he could return in time for the evening Navratri prayers.
“He wanted to be home for the aarti, but came back wrapped in a white shroud,” Kunal said.
Residents of Panju Island allege that such incidents are common, with commuters frequently tossing coconuts, garlands, idols and other offerings from trains into the creek.
“What is meant to be a religious ritual is fast becoming a public hazard,” said village sarpanch Himangi Bhoir, who urged the railways to make announcements warning passengers against the practice.
Locals also recounted earlier accidents, including a 2014 case in which a woman died after being hit by a sack of religious waste on the same stretch, and several other injuries over the years.
Saturday’s tragedy is the second major blow to Bhoir’s family, who lost both parents in a boat accident on Bhayandar creek in 2007.
The railway police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses to help identify the person who threw the coconut. Authorities have reiterated warnings against throwing objects from trains, emphasising that even well-intentioned rituals can have deadly consequences.
