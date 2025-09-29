Coconut thrown from Mumbai local train kills man on Bhayandar creek bridge

In a shocking accident that highlights the dangers of reckless ritual practices, a 31-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a coconut hurled from a passing suburban train on the Bhayandar creek railway bridge on Saturday morning, 27 September.

The victim, Sanjay Dattaram Bhoir, a resident of Panju Island, was walking along the railway tracks to reach Naigaon when the incident occurred around 7.30 am.

Ferry services connecting the island to the mainland had been suspended due to rough weather, leaving many residents with no option but to take the perilous route on foot.

Police said Bhoir was hit between the ear and eye by a coconut thrown by a commuter, apparently as part of a religious ritual to immerse offerings into the creek below. Instead of landing in the water, the coconut struck him with fatal force, causing severe head injuries.

Passers-by rushed to help and moved him to a private hospital in Vasai before he was referred to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. Despite multiple transfers and hours of treatment, he succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday.