Why Indian Railways’ airport-style baggage rules do not work in India

Indian Railways’ decision to move towards airport-style baggage restrictions may be framed as ‘modernisation’, but in practice it is an ill-conceived policy that ignores the realities of India’s transport system.

The Railway Board plans to roll out electronic weighing systems at upgraded stations such as Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central and Aligarh Junction, where passengers will have to weigh their luggage before boarding. From December 2026, entry to platforms is expected to be granted only after luggage is cleared, with tickets acting like boarding passes.

Yet, this policy raises fundamental questions of feasibility. Railway stations in India handle a staggering 2 crore passengers every day — a number airports never come close to. Most stations are already bursting at the seams with overcrowding, long queues and inadequate facilities. Adding baggage checks at entry points risks creating gridlock, delaying trains and worsening passenger inconvenience.

More importantly, Indian Railways has not yet addressed its more pressing challenges. Touts, ticketless travel, overcrowded coaches, poor sanitation and outdated infrastructure continue to plague the system. Without fixing these longstanding issues, importing airport-style baggage rules looks like poor prioritisation, to put it mildly — a superficial prestige ‘solution’ to an issue no one asked to solve, while core problems remain untouched.