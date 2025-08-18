Upward trend in Railways profit; freight profit used to cross-subsidise passenger service loss: CAG

The profit from freight traffic of Indian Railways was utilised to cross-subsidise the loss on operation of passenger and other coaching services during 2022-23, a latest CAG report has shown, and also pointed out an overall upward trend in the net profit of Railway Public Sector Enterprises.

The Comptroller and Auditor General report, tabled in Parliament last week, said the net profit of Railway PSEs showed an increasing trend and rose from Rs 6,146.29 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 12,056.61 crore in 2022-23.

Out of the total 45 Railway PSEs, 33 earned profit (Rs 12,145.97 crore) during 2022-23, which included 12 Railway companies, 10 subsidiaries, five JVs and six SPVs (special purpose vehicles).

During 2022-23, the total expenditure of the railway ministry was Rs 4,41,642.66 crore (11.34 per cent more than the previous year), which comprised Rs 2,03,983.08 crore (7.21 per cent more than the previous year) of capital expenditure and Rs 2,37,659.58 crore (15.15 per cent more than the previous year) of revenue expenditure.

The ministry incurred around 72.22 per cent of the total working expenses on staff costs, pension payments, and lease hire charges on rolling stock.

Gross traffic receipts during 2022-23 were Rs 2,39,982.56 crore, reflecting an increase of 25.51 per cent over the previous year.