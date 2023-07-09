MP: 2 tribal brothers held captive and beaten up after a motorcycle accident; 3 persons arrested

Police have arrested three men in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for allegedly holding a tribal man and his minor brother captive and thrashing them following an altercation on a road, an official said.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the police arrested Sumit Chowdhary, Jaipal Singh Baghel and Prem Singh Parmar on Saturday.

The incident follows the recent arrest of a man in Sidhi district after an old video where he was seen urinating on a tribal man went viral. The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh faced flak over the issue.