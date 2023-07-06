Who is Pravesh Shukla? The BJP MLA aide from MP who urinated on a tribal worker

A 10-second video of a man urinating on a tribal worker while nonchalantly smoking a cigarette in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district went viral on Tuesday, July 4.

It deservedly created an uproar on social media and triggered widespread condemnation from civil society and Opposition parties alike. Opposition parties, because the accused was quickly identified as Pravesh Shukla, a local Hindu Brahmin man who also happened to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and a close aide of MLA Kedarnath Shukla.

The man he assaulted and humiliated has been identified as 36-year-old Dashmat Rawat, a member of the Kol tribe, from Sidhi.

While the motive behind Shukla’s deplorable act is yet to be ascertained, it has been found that Rawat was coerced into signing an affidavit, claiming that the video is entirely fabricated and that Shukla did not commit any such acts against the victim.