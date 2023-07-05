MP: Dalits, tribals stage protest in Indore over Sidhi urination incident

Dalits and tribals staged a protest at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to condemn the incident in which a man allegedly urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state.

The protesters, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh, raised slogans and waved placards alleging increasing atrocities on members of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the state.

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district. Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against the accused.