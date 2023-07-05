Netizens outraged over viral video of BJP MLA aide urinating on an Adivasi worker

Calling the incident "horrific", "shameful" and "utterly casteist", netizens have slammed the viral video which displays a Hindu Brahmin man, identified as Parvesh Shukla, urinating on an Adivasi worker in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

With #ArrestParveshShukla, Twitter users have highlighted that the Shukla is a BJP worker and a close aide of Madhya Pradesh MLA Kedarnath Shukla, and demanded immediate action against him.

The undated 10-second video, which is said to be several months old, went viral on social media on Tuesday, July 4, created an uproar in the poll-bound state, and triggered widespread condemnation.

Bhopal police on Wednesday, July 5, arrested Shukla at around 2:30 AM from the outskirts of his native village Kubri. "The accused has been taken in custody and is being interrogated," said a police official. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.