Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested; Mayawati asked for property demolition of the accused

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said.

Talking to PTI, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the man's act as “heinous, condemnable and a shame on humanity.” .

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also said the act was shameful and condemnable and demanded demolition of the property of the accused.

Asked about a similar demand by the Congress of "bulldozer action" against the accused, Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told PTI, “Bulldozer action is not taken on the basis of Congress's demand...bulldozer runs only when there is an encroachment.”.

Earlier in the day, Mishra told reporters that the accused was arrested. Without taking any name, the minister said bulldozers will also run over encroachments.