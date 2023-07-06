Marginalised sections only have insults, indignation, cruelty in RSS brand of New India: CPI on Sidhi incident

Reacting to an incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district where a man allegedly urinated on a tribal youth, the CPI has said there are only insults for the marginalised sections in the "RSS brand of new India".

Police arrested the accused in the Sidhi incident on Wednesday, July 5.

"CPI strongly condemns the disturbing and appalling incident of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh. The alleged BJP member's despicable act is reflective of RSS-BJP's culture. Marginalised sections only have insults, indignation and cruelty in RSS brand of 'New India'," Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja said in a tweet on Wednesday.