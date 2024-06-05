Fruit output up, vegetable harvest down in 2023-24, says agriculture ministry

The Agriculture Ministry’s second advance estimates of 2023-24 for the area and production of horticultural crops in the country, released on Tuesday, 4 June, reflect an increase in fruit output while a decline is seen in vegetable production.

Estimates of production of various horticultural crops have been compiled based on information received from States/ UTs and other governmental source agencies.

Some vegetable crops such as onion and potato appear to have been impacted by the erratic weather. The highlights of the estimates are: The horticulture production in the country in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) is estimated to be about 352.23 million tonnes, which represents a decrease of about 32.51 lakh tonnes (0.91 per cent) over 2022-23 (final estimates).

The production of fruits, honey, flowers, plantation crops, spices, aromatics and medicinal plants are estimated to increase while the output of vegetables is seen to be lower. The production of fruits is expected to reach 112.63 million tonnes, mainly due to increased production of bananas, lime/lemon, mango, guava and grapes. On the other hand, production of apples and pomegranates are expected to decrease as compared to 2022-23.